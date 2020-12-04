Advertisement

Local toy drives see slow donations, but still hope to help kids

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many families this year, making the holidays a challenging time financially.

But the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is holding one of several local toy drives making sure kids still get the Christmas they deserve.

“It’s different because of COVID, the jobs people are losing, it’s not the kid’s fault. That’s what this is all about, it’s about our kids, and I want to make sure they get up Christmas morning with something,” said Becky Johns with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Johns said donations are coming in slow right now, but they will be taking them until Christmas Eve.

“People come in daily with toys. A man came in yesterday with a bag of toys and he left and he came back and I went out to get them and he said ‘Ms. Becky, it just felt so good when I came in earlier that I thought I’d go back and get another toy,’” said Johns.

Mike Jones, also known as Salvage Santa, is also still collecting toys and bikes this year, and said they anticipate helping hundreds of kids.

“Usually we have this great big giveaway where all the people that distribute my toys come together. Well, nobody wanted to come together this year. The COVID is obviously frightening to everybody, so we’re giving the toys to those entities, and those groups are going to disperse the toys for us,” said Jones.

Salvage Santa is accepting toys, bikes, and bike parts until Sunday, December 13th.

The Panama City Beach Police Department is accepting donations for its toy drive at both of the Panama City Beach Wal-Marts until December 21st.

