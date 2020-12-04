Advertisement

Lynn Haven kicks off Christmas season with annual tree lighting, concert

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - 2020 couldn’t stop Lynn Haven from kicking off Christmas its way, and dozens of residents flocked to Sheffield Park for the annual tree lighting.

Food trucks, hot chocolate and music were all on display Thursday evening as the tree was lit and the holiday season officially began. A few faces from NewsChannel 7 joined the celebrations, with performances by Neysa Wilkins, Blake Brannon, and Julia Daniels.

The night was a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit, and above you can watch a few clips from the performances!

