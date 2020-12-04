New developments popping up all over Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - The damage Lynn Haven received during Hurricane Michael was among the worst in the area.

“After the storm it looked like a bomb had gone off,” said Lynn Haven Director of Planning Amanda Richard.

City officials prioritized what would be rebuilt first, and that was facilities the public used.

“Priority has gone towards getting the parks, and senior center, and public facilities up and running before turning our attention to the admin. buildings,” said Richard.

Two years later, new developments are popping up all over the place.

“There are 569 new homes in process right now,” said Richard. “In addition to that, we currently have 13 new businesses that are in process.”

Officials said that all new developments, whether its residential or commercial, take time. But, the community seems to be pleased with the progress.

“We used to sit on the back porch and have coffee and listen to chainsaws right after Michael,” said resident Herman Daniels. “Now, we sit on the back porch and have coffee and listen to nail guns. There’s a tremendous number of homes being built around here.”

Many said the strength and resiliency of the community is the driving force behind the rebuild.

“It’s amazing, the American and human spirit that we experienced,” said resident Marilyn Daniels. “And to see some things getting back to normal, it’s a blessing.”

Officials said the new developments are proof people still want to plant their roots in the city.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.