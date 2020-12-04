Advertisement

Officials celebrate new locations of fire station and tax collector’s office in Graceville

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held December 1st to celebrate the new location of the Jackson County Fire Rescue Station 21 and the Jackson County Tax Collectors Office – Graceville Branch located at 5422 Cliff Street in Graceville.(JACKSON COUNTY BOCC)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners and the Jackson County Tax Collector on Tuesday, December 1st to celebrate the new location of the Jackson County Fire Rescue Station 21 and the Jackson County Tax Collectors Office – Graceville Branch located at 5422 Cliff Street in Graceville.

The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners made the decision to relocate Station 21 for Jackson County Fire Rescue to Graceville from Campbellton approximately three years ago. Station 21 relocated from Campbellton to Graceville on November 23, 2020. An ambulance and a fire truck will be housed in the new location, which includes three personnel. Jackson County has had a presence in Campbellton since the late 70s.

With the Campbellton-Graceville Hospital closing and the need to find a new location, District 2 Commissioner Clint Pate recommended the Board of County Commissioners move the station to Graceville. The BOCC voted to lease-to-own a building owned by the Baptist College of Florida. Chief Brunner spearheaded the effort at the direction of the Board of County Commissioners.

The BOCC appreciates the partnership between the County and the Baptist of College of Florida. President, Tom Kinchen, was instrumental in helping the County find a suitable building for the move.

The Jackson County Tax Collector – Graceville Branch - is now located at 5422 Cliff Street. Their hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm. They are closed for lunch from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

The BOCC and Mrs. Murdock are looking forward to the interagency partnership this building will afford.

