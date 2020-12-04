Advertisement

Shooting incident in St. Andrews, police investigating

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to city officials, officers with the Panama City Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that took place at the Salty Hobo in St. Andrews.

We’re told the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators tell us they are working on gathering more details.

We will update you once that information is released.

