Shooting incident in St. Andrews, police investigating
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to city officials, officers with the Panama City Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that took place at the Salty Hobo in St. Andrews.
We’re told the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators tell us they are working on gathering more details.
We will update you once that information is released.
