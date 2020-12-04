Advertisement

Sneads holds last walk-through before taking on Baker in the State Semifinals

Sneads football heads to Baker Friday night for the 1A State Semifinals.
By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Pirates are less than 24 hours away from their first ever 1A State Semifinal game.

At 9-2, they will travel west to take on the undefeated Baker Gators. This is a rematch of a game they played earlier this season where the Gators took it 26-25.

Today, the Pirates held their last walk-through before the big game as they get ready to continue their historic playoff run.

“These kids have already accomplished so much,” said Sneads head football coach, Bill Thomas. “No matter what happens, we are proud of them. This whole town is going to be proud of them. They’ve proven they can be one of the best teams around. We are going to try and be the best team. No matter what happens, the kids need to be able to play free. The coaches need to be able to coach at ease tomorrow because we have done a heck of a job this year, so really, let’s just go and have fun.”

Senior linemen, Jantzen Jackson, doesn’t want this to be their last game under the lights.

“I don’t want the season to end. I know it will eventually. I jsut don’t want Friday night to be the last night to play, and all those boys in the locker room right here, they love dressing out for practice and getting after it when the week comes. We are ready for that and I just don’t want it to end.”

Coach Thomas says he is having a hard time taking slowing down and appreciating the games.

“You talk to a lot of coaches and they say, ‘Stop, take time and enjoy it.’ It’s easy to say that when you’re not doing it. We’ve been so busy and impressed to get everything in that it’s gone fast. I guess, it’s going to hit me more tonight than today. It’s here.”

After the Lady Pirate volleyball team made history this year with their eighth state title, these football Pirates know the community is more than ready to rally for them.

“The community has really been behind us with all of thisand it’s shown that they really love the kids and the familyand the sports and everything,” said Jackson.

That is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. central.

