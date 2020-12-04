Advertisement

The SkyWheel is illuminating the Beach sky once more after a more than two-week investigation

By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The Panama City Beach sky near Pier Park is lit up once again and it’s not Christmas lights causing it. The SkyWheel is spinning after more than two week shut down.

November 19th six vacationers were stuck at the top of the SkyWheel more than 180 feet in the air. The investigation into the six-hour rescue mission went into the early hours of the next morning.

SkyWheel Attractions Marketing and Brand Manager Rachel Beckerman said it was determined the source of the problem was a local power outage caused problems with the wheel’s electrical system. Beckerman said this caused certain electrical parts to stop working, prompting them to order new ones. She added that they got their inspections cleared with the state and all proper inspections are complete.

The SkyWheel opened back up to the public at 3 p.m. Thursday.

