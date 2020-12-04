Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A cold front will move through the panhandle Friday and that will bring us a good chance of showers and storms to the panhandle. Before it gets here though we will see milder conditions tonight w/lows in the 50s. On Friday a line of storms will move through our area between 9a-3p. Some of the storms could be strong and rainfall amounts will be .25-.5″. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. As soon as the front passes we will see cooler, less humid air return and skies clear. By Saturday morning lows will fall into the 40s w/highs in the low 60s Saturday. We could see a few more clouds Sunday, but we will keep the forecast cool and dry.

