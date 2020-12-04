Advertisement

Two NBH 8th graders shine in the weight room

By Scott Rossman
Dec. 3, 2020
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -It was a big day Thursday in the weight room at North Bay Haven. Two Buccaneers took part in a virtual weightlifting competition

under the auspices of the U.S.A weightlifting team.

Those two, Teagan Houchins and Gillian Peaden, both 8th graders.

They lifted clean and jerk and snatch, the two combined Olympic weightlifting disciplines. Both girls doing those lifts in front of a laptop that allowed three Olympic judges and one technical judge, to watch.

Teagan was 4th out of 12 lifters in this particular session, and that could be higher when her total of 172 pounds is measured against other sessions. Peaden was 6th with a total of 169 pounds.

North Bay Haven weightlifting coach Aaron Palille old me these results make its possible for the two to compete in future USA weightlifting competitions in the 14 to 15 age groups, even though they’re only 13. And perhaps they could eventually be selected for the junior Pan Am Games.

