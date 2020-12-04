Advertisement

Unoccupied trailer fire in Fountain

Fire threatened to spread to neighborhoodDCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0086.JPG
Fire threatened to spread to neighborhoodDCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0086.JPG(WJHG)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:04 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Bay County fire crews, as well as the Florida Forestry Service, responded to a fire in the Fountain area.

The fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. The unoccupied trailer had caught fire and was threatening to spread throughout the area of Magnolia Street and Lazy Lane.

After knocking down the flames, crews from the forestry service started cutting a fire line to prevent the fire from spreading. While no one lived in the trailer, it was covered with fallen trees from the hurricane which had to be removed because they posed a possible fire threat to the area.

