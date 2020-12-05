Advertisement

Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, December 4th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

High School Football

1A State Semifinal

Sneads 7 Baker 41

7A State Semifinal

Niceville 35 Fleming Island 18

High School Basketball/Boys

Mosley 50 Bay 49

Ponce De Leon 40 Wewahitchka 45

Arnold 46 Bozeman 33

Graceville 82 Cottondale 48

Chipley 46 Malone 75

Bethlehem 54 Poplar Springs 73

Altha 45 Liberty 53

High School Basketball/Girls

West Florida 59 Rutherford 63

NFC 33 Chipley 50

Altha 48 Liberty 28

High School Soccer/Girls

Bay 0 West Florida 8

High School Soccer/Boys

East Hills 0 South Walton 5

Mosley 3 Rutherford 1

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Mosley edges Bay Friday at Cobb
Mosley edges Bay at Cobb Friday

Most Read

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Victims found behind stores on Back Beach Road identified
Philip Griffitts, Sr., seen here with his wife of 52 years Jerrilyn, passed away Thursday from...
Former Panama City Beach Mayor Philip Griffitts passes away
Panama City Beach police say two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a man...
Two people arrested in Panama City Beach murder case
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested 22-year-old Zachery Ables after two females...
Local man with samurai sword arrested in stabbing incident

Latest News

Two 8th graders take part in virtual USA Weightlifting event
Two NBH 8th graders shine in the weight room
Sports
Area Scores and Highlights for December 3, 2020
Sneads football heads to Baker Friday night for the 1A State Semifinals.
Sneads holds last walk-through before taking on Baker in the State Semifinals
Buc's suspend sports for ten days
North Bay Haven suspends extracurricular activities through December 14th