Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, December 4th
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -
High School Football
1A State Semifinal
Sneads 7 Baker 41
7A State Semifinal
Niceville 35 Fleming Island 18
High School Basketball/Boys
Mosley 50 Bay 49
Ponce De Leon 40 Wewahitchka 45
Arnold 46 Bozeman 33
Graceville 82 Cottondale 48
Chipley 46 Malone 75
Bethlehem 54 Poplar Springs 73
Altha 45 Liberty 53
High School Basketball/Girls
West Florida 59 Rutherford 63
NFC 33 Chipley 50
Altha 48 Liberty 28
High School Soccer/Girls
Bay 0 West Florida 8
High School Soccer/Boys
East Hills 0 South Walton 5
Mosley 3 Rutherford 1
