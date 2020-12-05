Advertisement

Bethlehem Christmas Village Opens

Nativity scene at Captain Anderson's Marina(WJHG)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - All this week work crews from Captain Anderson’s Marina have been working to create the Bethlehem Village Christmas experience located in their parking lot The village depicts the events surrounding the birth of Jesus.

Each booth in the village has a storyteller who relates how they were involved in the birth and life of Jesus. T

The Anderson family believes it is important to remember the reason for the season and expose families to the story of the fisher of men. That idea is made evident by the creation of a Christmas tree made from crab traps with buoys as ornaments.

Entertainment will be provided by local church choirs for each of the three nights of the event. A different charity will benefit from the food and toy drive held each night.

Chelsea Ray, Marketing And Events Coordinator for Capt. Anderson’s said, “So this event is free and is also for charity. We’ll have a toy and food drive each night. It’s really important for the community, in our opinion, to just know this part of the Christmas story. There’s not going to be Santa Claus here or presents. We just want to really introduce you to Jesus Christ and tell you his birthday story.”

The event will run from December 10-12 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The event is free but donations will be accepted.

