NORAD to track Santa

Santa's on his way
Santa's on his way
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -If you have ever wondered how NORAD tracks Santa, the Deputy Commander For The Continental Region, NORAD, divulged some of the secrets to members of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce at its First Friday meeting.

In 1955, Continental Air Defense Command started tracking Santa thanks to a child who dialed the wrong number trying to talk to Santa. That duty was taken over by NORAD in 1958 and they have taken the job seriously ever since.

Every year around 1,500 volunteers start tracking Santa for 20 hours starting on Christmas Eve. and lasting to Christmas day. Now Santa can be tracked on TV and the internet with numerous websites giving progress reports throughout the night. The best place to start is noradsanta.org or by calling 877- HI-NORAD.

Col. Sid Connor (RCAF), Deputy Cmdr., 601 Air Operations Center said, ”What is different is the volume at the call center will be decreased because we didn’t want to have a large gathering in there. So the 1-877-HI-NORAD will still work but it may be a little bit longer for the person to take the call, but we’re going to continue on this year just like we have the other years.”

The tradition of tracking Santa has now gone on for four generations where grandparents tracked Santa as kids and now do it with their grandchildren.

