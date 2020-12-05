Advertisement

One injured after shooting at party

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

One person is injured after a shooting at a party in Okaloosa County Friday night.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials say it occurred at a building off Racetrack Road near Fort Walton Beach around 8:30 p.m.

They say the shooting was a result of a fight that broke out at a party in memory of a deceased teenager.

Deputies say multiple people and cars fled the scene when they arrived. Shell casings were found in the parking lot.

A woman, 20, of Fort Walton Beach, was taken to a local hospital. Officials say she was shot in the left leg.

According to officials, she “told OCSO deputies she did not want to pursue charges.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.651.TIPS, Emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tip Mobile application.

