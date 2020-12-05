Online learning platform Baylink to be discontinued in second semester

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A major announcement Friday from Bay District Schools. Superintendent Bill Husflet said BayLink will be discontinued in the second semester.

“Our game plan was very solid. But I think now we see the game more clear now. We know more about our opponent. We know what they can and can’t do,” Husfelt said.

School officials agree the online option BayLink was a good alternative at the beginning of the year.

“I know it was beneficial in the beginning, and there are certain cases where online learning is necessary for students or family members that are maybe high risk,” Breakfast Point Academy Principal Clint Whitfield said.

As the year went on, Whitfield saw the brick-and-mortar population rise as officials like Husfelt saw online participation drop.

“We started off with 239 students on August 20 and we’re down to 65. So we’re at 94% students attending brick-and-mortar right now,” Whitfield said.

“The BayLink participation of actually being involved is much lower. It’s really low. I think it’s less than 50% in many of the schools,” Husfelt said. “And so we know they’re not thriving that way. I mean, that’s part of the documented evidence we have where BayLink cannot continue the way it’s going.”

In a letter sent out to families via social media and email, school officials highlight the options in place of BayLink.

Those options include Bay Virtual School and homeschooling. For students who do need to quarantine, they will still get their assignments via Canvas, which is an online portal. Officials hope this switch will be easier on students and teachers.

Our teachers cannot keep doing this at this pace we’re asking them to do they’re working 12, 13, 14 hours a day,” Husfelt said.

Husfelt added this is a recommendation to the school board. It will vote on BayLink’s future on Tuesday.

