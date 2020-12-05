Advertisement

Panama City held its Christmas tree lighting ceremony at city hall on Friday

Panama City Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday at city hall
Panama City Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday at city hall(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City held its first Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Panama City City Hall Friday night.

Normally the ceremony has been held at different parks around the city, but with the new city hall up and running, this year’s ceremony marked the first of many to be held at city hall.

The ceremony was complete with the Bay High choir singing, Santa Claus, food trucks, and “snow”.

Mayor Brudnicki tells us he is glad to see everyone enjoying the holidays this year.

”Any time you do something that gets you back to normalcy is a good thing. You know, you see all these kids out here running around they are happy and having a Christmas tree. You know, Florida doesn’t usually get cold enough. It is a little brisk tonight, so I think everyone really appreciates this,” Brudnicki said.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Victims found behind stores on Back Beach Road identified
Philip Griffitts, Sr., seen here with his wife of 52 years Jerrilyn, passed away Thursday from...
Former Panama City Beach Mayor Philip Griffitts passes away
Panama City Beach police say two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a man...
Two people arrested in Panama City Beach murder case
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested 22-year-old Zachery Ables after two females...
Local man with samurai sword arrested in stabbing incident

Latest News

Red Holland, seen in this WTVY file photo, died on December 4, 2020.
Red Holland dies from COVID-19 complications
Mosley edges Bay Friday at Cobb
Mosley edges Bay at Cobb Friday
Sneads falls at Baker, Niceville wins at Fleming Island
Sneads falls at Baker, Niceville blows out Fleming Island
The historic Martin Theater in Panama City just had its new marquee sign installed
The Martin Theatre marquee sign is officially up and running