Panama City held its Christmas tree lighting ceremony at city hall on Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City held its first Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Panama City City Hall Friday night.

Normally the ceremony has been held at different parks around the city, but with the new city hall up and running, this year’s ceremony marked the first of many to be held at city hall.

The ceremony was complete with the Bay High choir singing, Santa Claus, food trucks, and “snow”.

Mayor Brudnicki tells us he is glad to see everyone enjoying the holidays this year.

”Any time you do something that gets you back to normalcy is a good thing. You know, you see all these kids out here running around they are happy and having a Christmas tree. You know, Florida doesn’t usually get cold enough. It is a little brisk tonight, so I think everyone really appreciates this,” Brudnicki said.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.