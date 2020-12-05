Advertisement

Red Holland dies from COVID-19 complications

Red Holland, seen in this WTVY file photo, died on December 4, 2020.
Red Holland, seen in this WTVY file photo, died on December 4, 2020.(WTVY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Friends and Bass Club members of local icon Red Holland have confirmed the popular fishing show host has died from complications due to COVID-19.

Holland was known for his quick wit, humor and larger-than-life personality.

He was known for his commercials where he would use his loud southern personality that was uniquely his own.

Panama City Bass Masters President Jim Rains has known Holland for many years and said he really was a good fisherman, but he was an even better friend.

“I used to love to go places with him because you always... No matter where we went there were people who recognized him or recognized his voice and you couldn’t go anywhere without people wanting to take pictures of him and talk to him and put an arm around Red Holland,” Rains said.

He added that the family has not yet made funeral plans.

