Remembering Philip Griffitts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Former Panama City Beach Mayor Philip Griffitts passed away Thursday at the age of 75.

“Philip, over the years, has been one of the extraordinary people that I’ve ever known,” said former Panama City Beach Mayor Mike Thomas.

Philip Griffitts was a prominent figure in the community. He was the longest-serving mayor in Panama City Beach. He was elected in 1982 and held that position until 2000.

“I’ve seen Philip pass the gavel, make a motion, and then vote against it in the end,” said Thomas. “He wanted everybody to be happy. And he did everything he could do to make you happy.”

His friends said that happiness is what made him so successful in that position.

“He could make people happy by doing whatever needed to be done and he’d do it in a way that it didn’t offend the opposing party,” said former Panama City Beach City Manager Richard Jackson.

His friends said they want to remember the fun Philip brought to their lives.

“Philip was a toy. Whenever you had a bad day you called Phillip because you could always play with him and have fun with him,” said Thomas. “He had an infectious laugh.”

His friends said Philip will be dearly missed.

“Philip will always be the face of Panama City Beach,” said Thomas. “He did us a good job. He was a great friend, good husband, parent, he loved his family.”

“I’ll miss him, the community will miss him, just a good guy,” said Jackson.

The City of Panama City Beach has lowered the city flag to half-staff in honor of Philips passing.

