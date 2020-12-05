Advertisement

The Martin Theatre marquee sign is officially up and running

By Natalie Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Martin Theatre in downtown Panama City has been receiving many upgrades lately.

This past week the marquee sign was installed. They are still working out some of the kinks with it but it is fully up and functioning.

Sean DePalma, Quality of Life Director for the city of Panama City, tells us the design of this new marquee is a twist on the classical layout and modern look with the digital screen in the center.

”Right now with that new façade up it is now bringing back a historical landmark here in the city, but it is inviting the newer generations to start to enjoy it with that marquees of course. And once we are finished with the theater it is going to be a community center for everyone to enjoy,” DePalma said.

DePalma adds that for in interior of the theatre, they are still working on having an official design so they can start the construction process for that.

