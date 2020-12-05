Advertisement

Two arrested in Washington County shooting

Storey and Brelsford face multiple felony charges in Washington County.
Storey and Brelsford face multiple felony charges in Washington County.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Two Colorado men have been arrested after an early morning shooting in Washington County Saturday.

Washington County Sheriff’s officials say they received a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. about someone who had been shot. Another 911 call came in after from another victim reporting they had been shot as well.

Officials say the two victims saw a Jeep Cherokee parked in the middle of the intersection of State Road 79 and 20 in Ebro. The driver of the jeep, Duane Lee Storey, 38, started firing at both victims when they stopped their cars in close proximity.

Officials say Storey drove off toward Bay County when the Bay County Sheriff’s Office was also notified of the shooting.

Storey was later apprehended along with Cody Sean Brelsford, 41, at the Port of Panama City. Deputies recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, several firearms and ballistic vests inside the vehicle.

Officials say one of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. They say he was transported to a local hospital, underwent surgery, and it expected to make a full recovery. The other victim was not injured.

Storey and Brelsford face multiple felony charges in Washington County.

“This is a random act of violence,” Sheriff Kevin Crews said in a press release.

Officials say the suspects did not know either victim of the shooting.

According to officials, in “statements provided to WCSO investigators, suspect Storey stated, ‘It was time to go to war.’”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

