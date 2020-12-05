Advertisement

Two people arrested in Panama City Beach murder case

Panama City Beach police say two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a man found dead behind some businesses on Back Beach Road.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - According to arrest affidavit’s from the Panama City Beach Police Department, two people were arrested after two bodies were found on November 10 behind ABC Fine Wine and Spirits and Lowe’s off Back Beach Road. At the time, officers said they had suspects in the case, but no further details were given.

Thursday, officials released the identities of the two victims found dead as 45-year-old John Dylan Douglas, of Panama City Beach and 52-year-old Clifford Matthew Lowrey, also of Panama City Beach.

Now we’re learning, on the same day the bodies were found, officers arrested two transients, 55-year-old Charlie Wesley Strickland and 45-year-old Samantha Ann Booth for their alleged involvement in the murder of Clifford Lowrey.

According to reports, officers say Strickland admitted he willfully and knowingly murdered a human being on November 5, 2020. The report also states that he tried to hinder the investigation by altering, destroying, concealing and removing any evidence.

After being read her rights, the report goes on to say the co-defendent, Booth, told officers she witnessed Strickland strike Lowrey on the head with a piece of rebar and continued hitting him several more times. The report also states he then stabbed the victim multiple times.

Officers say Booth told them she willingly helped Strickland move Lowrey’s body to the location where a shallow grave was dug and assisted him in removing and getting rid of the victim’s clothes.

Strickland is charged with Second Degree Murder and the Destruction of, Tampering with, or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Booth is charged with being an Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder, as well as the Destruction of, Tampering with, or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Both suspect’s are only being charged in the death of Lowrey. The arrest reports make no mention of John Dylan Douglas, also found dead at the scene.

