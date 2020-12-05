Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A line of storms moved through the Panhandle earlier today ahead of a cold front, but we won’t see much more rain for awhile.

Saturday is shaping up to be sunny and dry throughout Northwest Florida, but we are seeing the possibility of a few scattered showers on Sunday. Following that, cooler air will funnel into the region dropping temperatures into the upper 50s by Tuesday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.