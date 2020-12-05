Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A line of storms moved through the Panhandle earlier today ahead of a cold front, but we won’t see much more rain for awhile.

Saturday is shaping up to be sunny and dry throughout Northwest Florida, but we are seeing the possibility of a few scattered showers on Sunday. Following that, cooler air will funnel into the region dropping temperatures into the upper 50s by Tuesday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

