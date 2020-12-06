Advertisement

Christmas cheer made its way to Lynn Haven

This was the 5th Annual Christmas Parade.
This was the 5th Annual Christmas Parade.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Lynn Haven, holiday spirit filled the air as hundreds of people lined the roads Saturday morning.

“We come every year and it just kind of peps us up and gets us ready for Christmas,” said parade attendee Jessica Davidson.

This year’s Christmas parade following a candy land theme, featuring 40 different floats representing local organizations and first responders.

There was even a visit from Santa Claus himself.

The parade gave families a chance to be out in the community supporting one another.

“It’s Christmas,” said parade attendees. “It’s the holidays, it’s what you do, you know?”

“Both my girls were in the parade,” said parade attendee Camellia Cutchin. “One is a cheerleader, and one does dance, the color guard. So, we come out to see them and some normalcy, other than the COVID.”

The pandemic didn’t stop the community from coming together, safely, to enjoy the holidays.

“It feels normal, it’s not as weird as we thought it’d be,” said Cutchin. “And there’s more people out than we thought there’d be too.”

“Normal, it felt I don’t know, I thought it would be weird and there would be a lot of people with masks, but everybody seems to just do better when we all come together,” said Davidson.

Community members said they look forward to this parade every year because they know it is the perfect way to get in the Christmas spirit.

“Yes, it always does every year,” said Davidson.

“We weren’t at first but we are now that everybody is kind of going back to normal everyday lives,” said Cutchin.

Christmas cheer was brought to the city for all to enjoy.

