Advertisement

Optimist Club of the Beaches holds annual Christmas parade on Saturday

By Natalie Williams
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

In Panama City Beach, the Optimist Club of the Beaches had its annual Christmas Parade Saturday.

The Arnold High School Marching Band and Panama City Beach Fire Department were just some of the groups walking down Front Beach Road in the parade this year.

Optimist Club President Zach VanDyke said he is glad the parade was still able to happen this year.

”I hope it puts everyone in the Christmas spirit and put you in a good mood, lets bring it in, let’s normalize things a little bit,” VanDyke said.

At the end of the parade, attendees got to see the big man himself, Santa Claus.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Red Holland, seen in this WTVY file photo, died on December 4, 2020.
Red Holland dies from COVID-19 complications
Panama City Beach police say two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a man...
Two people arrested in Panama City Beach murder case
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Victims found behind stores on Back Beach Road identified
According to city officials, officers with the Panama City Police Department are investigating...
Shooting incident in St. Andrews, police investigating

Latest News

Christmas parade held in Lynn Haven
Christmas parade held in Lynn Haven
PCB Christmas Parade brings cheer
PCB Christmas Parade brings cheer
This was the 5th Annual Christmas Parade.
Christmas cheer made its way to Lynn Haven
SATURDAY EVENING WX 12-5-2020
SATURDAY EVENING WX 12-5-2020