Optimist Club of the Beaches holds annual Christmas parade on Saturday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

In Panama City Beach, the Optimist Club of the Beaches had its annual Christmas Parade Saturday.

The Arnold High School Marching Band and Panama City Beach Fire Department were just some of the groups walking down Front Beach Road in the parade this year.

Optimist Club President Zach VanDyke said he is glad the parade was still able to happen this year.

”I hope it puts everyone in the Christmas spirit and put you in a good mood, lets bring it in, let’s normalize things a little bit,” VanDyke said.

At the end of the parade, attendees got to see the big man himself, Santa Claus.

