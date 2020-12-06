Advertisement

Oregon doctor’s anti-mask comment draws suspension

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon, clinic.

KGW-TV reported Friday that Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the November rally that he also encourages others not to wear masks.

A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask in health care settings.

The medical board voted this week to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately due to concerns about patient safety.

LaTulippe did not respond to a request for comment from KGW-TV and has previously declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Red Holland, seen in this WTVY file photo, died on December 4, 2020.
Red Holland dies from COVID-19 complications
Panama City Beach police say two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a man...
Two people arrested in Panama City Beach murder case
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Victims found behind stores on Back Beach Road identified
According to city officials, officers with the Panama City Police Department are investigating...
Shooting incident in St. Andrews, police investigating

Latest News

In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Cuban and foreign scientists and health professionals meet...
Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill
Christmas parade held in Lynn Haven
Christmas parade held in Lynn Haven
PCB Christmas Parade brings cheer
PCB Christmas Parade brings cheer
At the end of the parade, attendees got to see the big man himself, Santa Claus.
Optimist Club of the Beaches holds annual Christmas parade on Saturday