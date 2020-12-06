Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It was a pleasantly uneventful weather day across the Panhandle today, but more rain is on the way.

Rain chances return for Sunday, but most rainfall won’t begin until after sundown. The event will last mainly during the overnight hours, and conditions should clear by commute time. Cooler air will drop us in temperatures for the start of the week, but a warming trend will raise us back into the 70s by Friday.



