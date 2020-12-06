Advertisement

The Tornado Cheer squad took first place at Regionals in Tampa

By Julia Daniels
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Bay High Cheerleading traveled to Tampa, FL to compete in the UCA Central Florida Regional competition of 124 teams. In their division, Bay Cheer ranked 1st amongst 14 teams, of which many are nationally ranked.

Despite several set-backs, including a global pandemic, the girls have remained resilient and motivated.

“They have all the reason in the world to lose motivation and to lose their drive and to give p, but they just never do, and they always get here. They do what it takes to make a great routine and make a great performance,” said Bay cheer coach, Savannah Tillman.

They are overwhelmingly excited to bring back a UCA Regional Championship to Bay County.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Red Holland, seen in this WTVY file photo, died on December 4, 2020.
Red Holland dies from COVID-19 complications
Panama City Beach police say two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a man...
Two people arrested in Panama City Beach murder case
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Victims found behind stores on Back Beach Road identified
According to city officials, officers with the Panama City Police Department are investigating...
Shooting incident in St. Andrews, police investigating

Latest News

Sports
Area Scores and Highlights for December 5, 2020
Sports
Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, December 4th
Two 8th graders take part in virtual USA Weightlifting event
Two NBH 8th graders shine in the weight room
Sports
Area Scores and Highlights for December 3, 2020