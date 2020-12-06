The Tornado Cheer squad took first place at Regionals in Tampa

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Bay High Cheerleading traveled to Tampa, FL to compete in the UCA Central Florida Regional competition of 124 teams. In their division, Bay Cheer ranked 1st amongst 14 teams, of which many are nationally ranked.

Despite several set-backs, including a global pandemic, the girls have remained resilient and motivated.

“They have all the reason in the world to lose motivation and to lose their drive and to give p, but they just never do, and they always get here. They do what it takes to make a great routine and make a great performance,” said Bay cheer coach, Savannah Tillman.

They are overwhelmingly excited to bring back a UCA Regional Championship to Bay County.

