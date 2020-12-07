City of Panama City Beach charges more than $47,000 for public records request

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

On August 24, the City of Panama City Beach received a federal subpoena from the FBI.

The FBI requested approximately 28,831 records, including 25,742 emails, 1,264 text messages and 1,825 documents.

NewsChannel 7 also request those same records.

Friday, we were told a public records request we made for those same documents would cost $47,378.11.

The federal subpoena requested records from the City of Panama City Beach between the city and local contractor GAC and Derwin White, meeting agendas and minutes, former city manager Mario Gisbert’s personnel file, and much more.

Five other entities requested the same documents as we did, therefore the city is proposing we split the cost, dropping the estimate to $9,475.67.

According to city officials, documents subpoenaed by the FBI do not have to be redacted for personal information before they’re handed over to authorities.

However, those same records requests are reviewed and redacted for personal information before handed over to the media or anyone in the public who requests it, which is the reason the city is quoting such a high cost to us.

You can read the full letter and invoice here.

