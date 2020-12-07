Advertisement

KFC and Lifetime team up for mini-movie drama

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kentucky Fried Chicken is teaming up with Lifetime for a comical cross-promotion starring Mario Lopez.

It’s called “A Recipe for Seduction.”

It features Lopez in heavy makeup portraying KFC founder Col. Harland Sanders.

It’s billed as a 15-minute Lifetime original mini-movie, but it’s really just an extended, tongue-in-cheek commercial.

According to KFC, the film includes themes of mystery, suspense, deception and “fowl” play.

“A Recipe for Seduction” premieres at 12 p.m. EST and PST Sunday on Lifetime.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
Viking Cruises wants to set sail out of Port Panama City.
Viking Cruises wants Panama City to be a port of call
Four more states voted to legalized recreational marijuana for adults in November, and late...
Bill to legalize marijuana filed
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
Bay County’s total case count is at 9,210 including 8,860 residents and 350 non-residents.
Bay County health officials confirm hundreds of new COVID-19 cases in the past week

Latest News

St. Andrews Market to host Jingle Jam (2)
St. Andrews Market to host Jingle Jam (2)
Go to secondchangenwfl.org for more information on how to give back.
Jingle Jam coming to Panama City this weekend (1)
The lowest cost increase since 1997 will help many large employers avoid raising deductibles or...
Pandemic tames health care cost growth for some employers
FILE - In this May 27, 2019 file photo, a bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background...
EXPLAINER: Why did Mount Everest’s height change?
A patient is assisted by others to get down from an ambulance at the district government...
Mystery illness: India’s experts find traces of lead, nickel in some patients’ blood