Two arrested, narcotics seized in Callaway

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Two people were arrested as a result of a search warrant Friday in the Callaway area.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials say deputies seized narcotics-laced “candies,” firearms, cash, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.

More specifically, investigators seized nine ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, 59 packets of candy THC, and a small amount of a powder that tested positive for fentanyl.

“Really in the grand scheme of things our meth is a bigger problem for us right now,” said Lieutenant Kevin Francis with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. “So we’re constantly getting information, working on search warrants to get to the people that are selling this type of stuff.”

Officials say they also found more substances that will need to be tested. $3,600, two firearms, and a vehicle were also seized.

Investigators say the THC candies were from California. The differing marijuana laws between California and Florida are what made the candies illegal.

“What happens though when it comes to the state of Florida is this stuff, regardless of our current medical marijuana laws, it’s still not legal to have this stuff in this form or in this packaging,” said Francis. “Our dispensaries do sell medical marijuana of these types of edibles and things like that but it comes in packaging that has a prescription.”

Deputies arrested Tyler Shelton, 28, and Maygin Cardinell, 29. Officials say Shelton is on inmate release status from the Florida Department of Corrections and is a convicted felon.

Shelton is arrested on the charges of: Trafficking More than 200 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Child Neglect, Possession of THC Resin w/ Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cardinell is arrested on the charges of: Trafficking More than 200 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of THC Resin with Intent to Distribute, Child Neglect, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

