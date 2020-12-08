AAA issues tips for driving safely while viewing holiday displays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

As we seek out ways to get into the holiday spirit while social distancing this year, many are turning to enjoy holiday lights from their cars, prompting safety experts to remind drivers that it’s important to be careful behind the wheel.

AAA recommends following these tips to stay safe while viewing light displays:

Watch for pedestrians. People on foot may be more interested in the lights than oncoming traffic.

Remain seated and buckled even while parked on the roadside.

Pullover if you need to program your navigation system, check a map, take pictures, or do anything that will take your attention off the task of driving. You can also delegate those tasks to a passenger.

Do not come to a complete stop in a traffic lane. If you encounter someone who has stopped, only pass if it is safe and legal to do so.

If you visit a drive-thru event and are asked to turn off your headlights, remember to turn them back on when you exit.

Safety officials also say to check weather and roadway conditions before venturing out as that can create increased risks for commuters.

