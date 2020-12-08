Advertisement

Angel’s Pantry needs help collecting donations this holiday season

A local nonprofit needs the help of the community collecting food donations
By Natalie Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Angel’s food pantry has been providing food for those in need in the community for the past 11 years. Many local organizations have helped the non-profit, but there is always a need for more donations.

”There is so much struggle out there and so much need, people are still living in tents, and motels and you know, it’s a struggle,” founder of Angel’s Food Pantry Sally Sparks said.

Organizations like Panama City CrossFit have even held gym competition to help the food pantry raise money and collect food.

”The whole point of the competition was the buy-in from our members of $20 would go towards the foundation, so instead of that buy-in go towards prizes for members who are competing, that buy-in is just giving back to the community,” gym coach at Panama City CrossFit Conrad McCarthy said.

The Panama City Beach Senior Center is also helping.

”I think people are feeling it, and this year they know so many people are in need, and our membership is way down, but still those that are coming are donating,” president of the Panama City Beach Senior Center Mugsy Parens said.

And you can still drop off donations at the Panama City Beach Senior Center as well as Panama City CrossFit.

”There are so many people that go without, so being able to give something special to those people is really important,” said Sarah Homestead, owner of Panama City CrossFit.

Any sort of donation will be accepted including non-perishable food items, like canned goods, along with hygiene products.

”Bay County is so generous and they just keep it going throughout the years,” Sparks said.

You can contact Sally Sparks if you would like to donate food or if you need food at (850) 814-2488.

