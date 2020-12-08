Bay County Health Department explains new COVID-19 quarantine options

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Effective Monday, December 7, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) is following the Department of Health’s newly issued COVID-19 quarantine options for close contacts to COVID-19 cases. These options are adapted from the CDC’s updates released last Wednesday. Close contact are those individuals who have been within six feet of an infected individual for a cumulative of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period, regardless of mask usage.

Quarantine is used to separate someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 and may develop illness away from other people. Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they have the virus. The CDC continues to recommend a 14-day quarantine when possible. The new options reduce the burden of COVID-19 quarantines against a small possibility of spreading the virus.

Quarantine can now be 10 days without testing or seven days after receiving a negative Molecular (PCR) test result taken on or after day six from exposure. The close contact must not have any symptoms of COVID-19 to stop quarantine. Exclusions for the new options include persons who are close contacts related to long-term care facilities, acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes.

PCR results typically are available in three to five days from the test date. Appointments should be made in advance at most locations and to ensure you can be tested on day six or later from exposure. Some testing locations may require you to verbally request a PCR test.

After stopping quarantine, you should:

•Watch for symptoms until 14 days after exposure•If you develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact DOH-Bay or your healthcare provider

•Wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet from others, wash your hands, avoid crowds, and take other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Students and staff of Bay District Schools, including charters, will soon be receiving specific guidance on the new quarantine options.

Healthy Together App

The Healthy Together App is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and provides secure COVID-19 Molecular (PCR) test results. Once test results are received by the Department, a text message will be sent from the number 78549 to the phone number provided during the testing process. Recipients of the text message will be able to download Healthy Together and enter their date of birth and the phone number they provided during testing for authentication purposes to ensure the confidentiality of their results. Results will then be available in the app. App users will be provided with resources for protecting themselves and their close contacts and can choose to receive important COVID-19 updates from the Department.

Testing

Bay County Testing by Walk On

Lynn Haven Sports Park,2201 Recreation Drive

Panama City Sports Park,50 Chip Seal Parkway (New location beginning Monday, November 23)

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Criteria: Testing is available to adults over 18 and children ages 5 and up who are accompanied by an adult.

Cost: Free

Test Type:Antigen (rapid in 20 minutes) and PCR. Appointment required.

To make an appointment, visit https://www.baycountyfl.gov/587/COVID-19-INFORMATION.

Florida Department of Health in Bay County Testing

DOH-Bay, 597 W 11th Street, Panama City

Criteria: All ages with symptoms or close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case. Call (850) 872-4455 for screening Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Test Type: PCR (Results in 3-5 days). Appointment required.

For additional COVID-19 testing options and information, visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov.

For more Information on COVID-19

For text alert updates from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, text “bayhealth” to 888-777. For additional information specific to Bay County, visit http://bay.floridahealth.gov/ or BayHealthCOVID19.com. Contact the Citizens Information Center Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (850) 248-6090, or email ask@baycountyfl.gov.