British vaccine recipient talks about the shot, lunch and ‘bloody bug’

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
(Gray News) - One of the first coronavirus vaccine recipients in the U.K. was a man from London, who gladly told a CNN reporter all about his day and why he jumped at the chance to get it.

On Tuesday, the UK became the first country in the west to offer a coronavirus immunization to its residents with its approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. A host of countries are expected to follow suit within the month.

Martin Kenyon, 91, who said he’s “lived in London from most of his grown-up life,” said he was able to sign up for his vaccination simply by ringing up the hospital.

He had more trouble finding a place to park: “Of course, I couldn’t find any place to park, so I was late.”

While he waited for his turn to get the vaccine, Kenyon endured a lunch he described as “nasty.” The shot itself was less so.

“I didn’t know the needle had gone in until it had come out. It was painless,” he said.

Kenyon’s eagerness to get vaccinated he chalked up to wanting to be there for family: “I hope I’m not going to have the bloody bug now. I’ve got granddaughters, and I want to live a long time to enjoy their lives.”

He added, “No point in dying now when I have lived this long, is there? I don’t plan to anyway.”

