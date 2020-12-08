Advertisement

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center receives donation

$1,000 donated to the Holiday Hopes program
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:40 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -As part of a program to raise activity in the downtown area, a local law firm has donated part of the proceeds from its food truck program. Manuel and Thompson law offices has been sponsoring a food truck program to help revitalize the downtown area.

It has taken a portion of the proceeds from every meal sold and has donated it to the Children’s Advocacy Center to help with its Christmas giveaway benefiting children in distressed circumstances. This gift will help buy Christmas presents for those less fortunate children.

GCCAC CEO Lori Allen said, “Other kids who Santa Claus brings amazing gifts and they wonder why they didn’t get anything and we try to bridge that gap. We want them to know that every child is worthy and every child is loved and no matter what the troubles or the circumstances they’re still worthy of having that extra special magic on Christmas Day.”

For the past nine years, the Children’s Advocacy Center has held the Holiday Hopes Program for underprivileged and less fortunate children in the advocacy programs.

