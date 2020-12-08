Advertisement

Gulf Coast Nursing receives donation

VITAS donates $15K to the Gulf Coast State College Foundation
VITAS donates $15K to the Gulf Coast State College Foundation(WJHG)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The double-edged sword of Hurricane Michael and COVID-19 has taken its toll on the number of healthcare workers available to hospitals and doctors’ offices in Bay County.

Part of the problem is the availability of money for people who want to enter the healthcare system. That was addressed when a healthcare organization known as VITAS made a generous donation to the Gulf Coast Nursing Program. The $15,000 check was gladly welcomed. The money can be used for tuition assistance, reducing the financial burdens on the students which will allow them to concentrate on their studies.

VITAS General Manager Kenn Wallace said, “Due to Michael a lot of nurses moved away from this county and didn’t come back. So we do have a shortage and we’re trying to fill that gap and hope to bring up some qualified nurses to the community. When we chose Panama City, we made a commitment to the community and to be able to help future generations of nurses so we can alleviate some of the financial concerns they have so they can focus on their healthcare career.”

Gulf Coast offers a bachelor’s degree, associate degrees and technical certification programs, including degrees and instruction in nursing, health science and emergency services.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
Viking Cruises wants to set sail out of Port Panama City.
Viking Cruises wants Panama City to be a port of call
Four more states voted to legalized recreational marijuana for adults in November, and late...
Bill to legalize marijuana filed
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
Bay County’s total case count is at 9,210 including 8,860 residents and 350 non-residents.
Bay County health officials confirm hundreds of new COVID-19 cases in the past week

Latest News

St. Andrews Market to host Jingle Jam (2)
St. Andrews Market to host Jingle Jam (2)
Go to secondchangenwfl.org for more information on how to give back.
Jingle Jam coming to Panama City this weekend (1)
Dean Alan Miller (Source: Walton County Sheriff's Office)
Defuniak Springs man found guilty of possession of child pornography
A proposal to bring in Viking Cruises to Port Panama City was discussed at today's city...
Viking Cruises in Panama City
Mosley beats Arnold in double overtime
Mosley hangs on in double overtime vs. Arnold