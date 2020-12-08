Gulf Coast Nursing receives donation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The double-edged sword of Hurricane Michael and COVID-19 has taken its toll on the number of healthcare workers available to hospitals and doctors’ offices in Bay County.

Part of the problem is the availability of money for people who want to enter the healthcare system. That was addressed when a healthcare organization known as VITAS made a generous donation to the Gulf Coast Nursing Program. The $15,000 check was gladly welcomed. The money can be used for tuition assistance, reducing the financial burdens on the students which will allow them to concentrate on their studies.

VITAS General Manager Kenn Wallace said, “Due to Michael a lot of nurses moved away from this county and didn’t come back. So we do have a shortage and we’re trying to fill that gap and hope to bring up some qualified nurses to the community. When we chose Panama City, we made a commitment to the community and to be able to help future generations of nurses so we can alleviate some of the financial concerns they have so they can focus on their healthcare career.”

Gulf Coast offers a bachelor’s degree, associate degrees and technical certification programs, including degrees and instruction in nursing, health science and emergency services.

