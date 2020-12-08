Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A cold front that brought rain last night is bringing near freezing temperatures over interior parts of the panhandle tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s inland with mid to upper 30s at the coast. Winds will be NW/N at 10-15 mph. That will make it feel like the upper 20s to low 30s. On Tuesday we will see more sun and cool weather with highs in the mid to upper 50s. By Wednesday we reach the 60s and near 70 by Thursday. Our next chance of rain does not come until Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.