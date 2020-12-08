Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Near freezing temperatures will be possible tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:08 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A cold front that brought rain last night is bringing near freezing temperatures over interior parts of the panhandle tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s inland with mid to upper 30s at the coast. Winds will be NW/N at 10-15 mph. That will make it feel like the upper 20s to low 30s. On Tuesday we will see more sun and cool weather with highs in the mid to upper 50s. By Wednesday we reach the 60s and near 70 by Thursday. Our next chance of rain does not come until Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
Viking Cruises wants to set sail out of Port Panama City.
Viking Cruises wants Panama City to be a port of call
Four more states voted to legalized recreational marijuana for adults in November, and late...
Bill to legalize marijuana filed
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
Bay County’s total case count is at 9,210 including 8,860 residents and 350 non-residents.
Bay County health officials confirm hundreds of new COVID-19 cases in the past week

Latest News

Warmer weather is on the way later this week
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Warmer weather is on the way later this week
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Paris and Ryan chat about today's forecast.
Tuesday Forecast
Cold weather has returned to the panhandle
Monday Evening Forecast