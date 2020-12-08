North Bay A.D. Kevin Jacobs resigns

Advertisement

NBH Kevin Jacobs resigns(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Jacobs sending all those coaches an email stating he had turned his resignation in to North Bay Haven Chief Educational Officer Larry Bolinger Monday, with that resignation effective immediately. Coach Jacobs writing to the coaches in that email his was “not an easy decision, but he felt it was the best for him at this time.”

Coach Jacobs, who was in that post for five years going on to write he felt he had overseen some major changes with the Buc’s athletic department and he called his tenure at North Bay Haven “some of the best times of his life.”

Coach Jacobs oversaw not only coaching changes in a variety of sports, but serious growth within the Buc’s athletic programs, and facilities, including new on campus football, baseball softball and soccer fields. Just a few weeks ago the football team christened the new football field there.

From our standpoint, coach Jacobs was always accessible, was passionate about his job, and worked diligently to keep us informed as to all aspects of Buccaneer athletics.

We put a call in to Mr. Bolinger, and have yet to hear back from him on this, and what his thoughts are on moving ahead in the immediate future. Football coach Andy Siegal is the assistant A.D. but in Jacobs’ email he writes coaches with questions dealing with athletics should contact principal Michael McLaughlin.

