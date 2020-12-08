Online learning due to the pandemic is putting students behind

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - COVID-19 has prompted schools across the nation to offer virtual learning, and that has many students on the brink of failing. Specifically seniors. In an email from Bay District Schools, it says, “the data shows us that many of our Baylink students are struggling and we need to return them to school for interventions,” prompting the district to vote to end Baylink.

“Sometimes in a virtual environment, they’re able to hide and that accountability piece then becomes missing,” Arnold High School Principal Britt Smith said.

Smith said the number of his students using Baylink fluctuates as students quarantine. But out of the more than 370 seniors, 120 failed during the first grading.

“You have students that for a variety of reasons are not doing the work that they need to do, they’re not learning as they should and they’re falling behind. So our trend is very similar to what’s happening on a national level,” said Smith.

Smith believes what contributes to the decline in learning is students don’t have the accountability of going into a classroom and facing their teachers. He said one thing they’re trying to do is meet with the failing seniors to get them back on track.

“There are after school programs going on, virtual programs going on, Saturday schools that are happening. Anything we can do to honor social distancing, but also put a priority on our seniors at this time,” Bay District Schools Instructional Specialist for Graduation Pathways Jennifer Jennings said.

Jennings said she doesn’t believe the lack of student participation is specific to Baylink, but everything going on in addition to Baylink.

“But I also think we have a lot of students that have a lot of crisis going on in their life and maybe they can’t log on at nine o’clock in the morning and participate, maybe they’re having to go to work because mom and dad have lost their jobs,” said Jennings.

Jennings said they believe they’ll have a better gauge on how many seniors are failing or in danger after this semester is over. She adds based on what she’s seen so far after the interventions, she’s hopeful all seniors will graduate. Jennings said the most important thing a parent can do is to communicate with the school if they’re worried their child is in danger of failing.

