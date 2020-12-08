Advertisement

Stuff the Bus Toy Drive started

Stuff the Bus is located in the Walmart parking lot on 23rd Street in Panama City.
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:31 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Every year Stuff the Bus founder Skip Bondur and his friends and family join together to help the families of Bay County have a wonderful Christmas season filled with the joy of giving.

This is the 9th year that he is mounting the bus on a mission to help the children have a special day. The drive started December 6th and will last for 10 days or until their goal is achieved. Come by the Walmart parking lot on 23rd street in Panama City if you’d like to donate.

“Day one seems to be historically the slowest and we build from there,” said Bondur. “But our hope is that people will respond early so that I can come off this bus because my wife is, she’s pregnant. Any day we could have this baby, so I need to come down.”

Bondur also says he will stay on the bus until his goal for the year is met. He would like it met sooner than later.

