Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead this morning. Plenty of sunshine lies ahead for the day, but so do chilly temperatures!

We’re starting out near freezing inland where they’ll likely have some frosty conditions to start off the early morning commute. Otherwise, it’s a bit closer to the mid 30s if not upper 30s the closer you live to the water. We’ll need to dress warmly out the door this morning, and keep the layers on for most of the day.

The sunshine only gradually gets our temperatures into the 40s through the mid morning. Lunchtime temperatures will start to barely crack the 50s, and highs today may not reach 60°. If they do, it’ll only be for about a half hour around 2:30pm. The good news is this will be the bottom of the barrel for our temperatures this week.

While we’ll still have a few chilly mornings ahead, temperatures will start to climb back up through the rest of the week. Tonight’s lows return largely to the 30s inland to near 40 on the coast. And with plenty of sunshine lingering into much of this week, our afternoon highs return to seasonal mid 60s tomorrow afternoon. They’ll be on their way into the 70s by the end of the week!

As mentioned, it’s really nothing but sunshine all week long. We’ll see a few clouds try to return by the late week as another cold front approaches for Saturday. We’ll see a small rain chance return late Saturday on into Saturday night.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with chilly temperatures approaching 60° for afternoon highs. Your 7 Day Forecast has a wonderful sunny streak ahead with chilly mornings and warming afternoons as highs reach the 70s by the late week.

