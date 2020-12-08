Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

UPDATE: December 8, 2020 (5 p.m.)

Panama City Beach officials say the toxicology report from the driver that struck and killed two kids at a local mini-golf course on December 4 will take more than a couple of weeks to complete.

Investigators say they have not ruled out a possible seizure.

At this time, officials say no charges have been filed, but they tell us the investigation continues.

UPDATE: According to Panama City Beach police officials, the driver of the Chevy Silverado that struck the children has been identified as Scott Donaldson of Panama City Beach.

PCB police say the investigation has been handed over to the traffic homicide unit.

Officials confirm the family is from Louisville, Kentucky.

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.

The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road are blocked off and officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

