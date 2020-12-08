Advertisement

Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course

Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that hit and killed two kids at a local mini-golf course on December 4.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

UPDATE: December 8, 2020 (5 p.m.)

Panama City Beach officials say the toxicology report from the driver that struck and killed two kids at a local mini-golf course on December 4 will take more than a couple of weeks to complete.

Investigators say they have not ruled out a possible seizure.

At this time, officials say no charges have been filed, but they tell us the investigation continues.

--------------------------------

UPDATE: According to Panama City Beach police officials, the driver of the Chevy Silverado that struck the children has been identified as Scott Donaldson of Panama City Beach.

PCB police say the investigation has been handed over to the traffic homicide unit.

Officials confirm the family is from Louisville, Kentucky.

---------------------------------

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.

The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road are blocked off and officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

We’ll continue to update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viking Cruises wants to set sail out of Port Panama City.
Viking Cruises wants Panama City to be a port of call
Four more states voted to legalized recreational marijuana for adults in November, and late...
Bill to legalize marijuana filed
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
Bay County’s total case count is at 9,210 including 8,860 residents and 350 non-residents.
Bay County health officials confirm hundreds of new COVID-19 cases in the past week

Latest News

St. Andrews Market to host Jingle Jam (2)
St. Andrews Market to host Jingle Jam (2)
Go to secondchangenwfl.org for more information on how to give back.
Jingle Jam coming to Panama City this weekend (1)
Dean Alan Miller (Source: Walton County Sheriff's Office)
Defuniak Springs man found guilty of possession of child pornography
A proposal to bring in Viking Cruises to Port Panama City was discussed at today's city...
Viking Cruises in Panama City
Mosley beats Arnold in double overtime
Mosley hangs on in double overtime vs. Arnold