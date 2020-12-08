Advertisement

Vandals target 89-year-old Minn. woman’s home 9 times

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - An 89-year-old Minneapolis woman is being terrorized by vandals who have caused thousands of dollars of damage to her home.

While their crimes have been caught on camera, the suspects are still at large.

“There’s just no rhyme for it, what he had done,” Sean Mosely said.

One or two vandals have smashed his mother’s windows nine times since March, with the latest attack on Sunday night.

“And nobody is expecting in their golden years to have to go through this over and over and over again,” he said.

They never break in or steal anything, but they have shattered any sense of security for the great-grandmother.

“I just can’t even find the words to describe this person. I would just like to really get my hands on him, because this is just unbelievable,” Mosely said.

It’s unclear why Mosley’s mother is being targeted. He says police told him it’s possibly a vendetta or racially motivated.

“Something along those lines, but there is no justification for it. He’s empowered, he feels like nobody’s doing anything to stop him,” he said.

That’s starting to change.

People gathered for a neighborhood watch meeting on Monday evening to discuss the attacks and coordinate how to patrol the area.

“It just shows the strength and character of the people in this neighborhood that they’re committed to trying to stop these acts,” Mosely said.

Police are investigating the incidents. Mosely has given them surveillance footage of at least one of the vandals and the getaway car.

He hopes police give the neighborhood watch team insight on what to do if they end up catching the vandals in the act.

