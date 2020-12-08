Viking Cruises wants Panama City to be a port of call

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - In an effort to revitalize the cruise industry since COVID-19, Viking Cruises is setting sights on new ports of call, including Panama City.

At Tuesday’s Panama City Commission meeting, board members accepted the letter of intent, which will help Viking Cruises operate out of the Port of Panama City.

The cruise ship will be anchoring in the middle of St. Andrews Bay, not docking at the port due to space restrictions at this time.

Viking Cruises wants its first trip to happen by the end of January 2021.

