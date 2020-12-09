A Marianna native and television host is giving one part of the city a makeover

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Michael left parts of Marianna devastated, but now one area is landing a makeover. Home improvement expert and host of the television show “Today’s Homeowner,” Danny Lipford is bringing Lafayette Landing to life in what was an abandoned lot.

“It just had this eyesore, this blight. This reminder of Hurricane Michael and I thought ‘that’s perfect.” That we can make that eyesore and bright spot and everybody will benefit,” said Lipford.

After Hurricane Michael, Lipford came back with generators and supplies but wanted a more long term solution to bring the community together. Ae adds when dealing with downtown areas, so many towns are missing a focal point.

“They need just something to bring them back downtown and to have an oasis in the middle of a town and this is what I think will happen here,” said Lipford.

Not only was Lipford’s crew involved, but community members such as Future Farmers of America and carpenter students volunteered as well. Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tiffany Garling said this project sends a message to the residents that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I hope it sends a message to our community that when we come together on a project like this, that really creates a brighter future for us,” said Garling.

Lipford said Lafayette Landing will attract people to Downtown Marianna. He adds his ultimate goal is to give his hometown a makeover to remember.

The project will wrap up on December 10th with a grand opening event at Lafayette Landing from 3:30 to 6:30 pm. It will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a personal message from Lipford, live music and food trucks to celebrate the completion of the new community space. You can watch the show on WJHG on Sunday mornings.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.