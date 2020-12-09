Advertisement

Bay District Schools will discontinue BayLink option in spring semester

By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay District School board voted to approve its spring education plan Tuesday and are moving forward without the BayLink option.

Board members say students who wish to continue learning from home may use Bay Virtual School or through the homeschooling program.

They say students who do need to quarantine can get their assignments through Canvas.

Board members added an online option for qualifying students in advanced academic programs like IB, AICE, or AP who would not be able to graduate from the programs through Bay Virtual School.

”With the addendum, those students can now stay in the BayLink program with their school and their teachers,” said Association of Bay County Educators President Denise Hinson. “They can work together at the school site to make sure those students do have the opportunity to graduate in those special programs.”

For a student in an advanced academic program to qualify working from home, officials say they must maintain a “B” average in all courses, maintain online attendance, participate in all live instruction sessions, submit all assignments, and participate in required assessments for their individual programs.

Officials say it will be at the teacher’s discretion to provide instruction through live or recorded sessions to advanced academic program students.

