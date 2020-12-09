Advertisement

Beach activities ordinance changes discussed in special meeting

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Changes will be made to Walton County’s Beach Activities ordinance by summer 2021.

For beach chair vending, commissioner Mike Barker said there are five options when it comes to regulating:

  • Ban beach vending
  • Bid out vending to one company
  • Have a lottery system--similar to the one used for driving on the beach permits
  • Classify beach vending as a business, or improve the existing system with better technology.

The technology Barker proposed was an app similar to ride-sharing apps.

The beach vending revisions proposed would apply mainly to public beaches, but the commissioners and code compliance director Tony Cornman said they want to work with private beach owners to have overall compliance.

No actions were taken at Tuesday’s meeting.

We’ll let you know when we get more information on all of the proposed changes to the beach activities ordinance.

