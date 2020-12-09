Advertisement

Bold beer run nets $350 in stolen brew

Security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer,...
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GONZALES, La. (Gray News) – Police are looking for a woman who made a major beer heist at a grocery store.

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer. She rolled out of a Rouses Supermarket without picking up the tab.

A police department Facebook post put the value of the brew at $357.20 and said the suspect completed her beer run in a late-model Lincoln MKX crossover.

On November 23, 2020 at approximately 3:00 pm, the below pictured female walked out of the Rouses Supermarket in...

Posted by City of Gonzales Police Department on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Only a few hours after Wednesday’s post, police appeared to have a suspect in mind.

“Thanks to everyone for pointing us in her direction! We appreciate it!” Gonzales police said later on their post.

Despite the theft, at least one person saw some humor in the situation.

“Now I don’t condone stealing but that seems like the appropriate amount of alcohol needed to get over this year,” said Channing Elizabeth. “Somebody’s Christmas party is gonna be lit.”

