Advertisement

Creators of Calif. monolith come forward after vandals destroy sculpture

By KEYT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATASCADERO, Calif. (KEYT) - The creators of the now infamous California monolith are finally revealing themselves and the reason they constructed it in the first place.

“Everybody kind of knows that ’2001: A Space Odyssey’ had three monoliths. After watching the Utah one and the Romania one, we’re like ‘Hey, there’s going to be a third, why don’t we build it?’” Travis Kenney said.

Kenney, his father Randall Wade McKenzie and his friend Jarred Riddle all worked together to build the massive steel sculpture.

They hauled it up two miles to the top of Pine Mountain in early December, where it was discovered by hikers.

As people came to see the structure, the men were happy people were able to think about something else for a while.

“We started looking at people going, ‘Wow, that’s pretty amazing.’ People aren’t talking about illness, about politics, just out there in awe of something that they don’t understand,” McKenzie said.

The men were content to remain anonymous and were planning to remove the monolith in a few days. However, a group of vandals beat them to it and destroyed the sculpture.

Kenney, McKenzie and friends decided that wasn’t going to be the end of the story. Within 24 hours, they got back to work, and rebuilt the steel sculpture all over again.

They hauled it back up to the top of Pine Mountain, where it stands tall once again.

“We don’t want to give those vandals that much credence,” Kenney said. “But yeah they are the reason we decided to put it back up and make it permanent this time.”

The monolith won’t likely be going anywhere this time.

“I own a fabrication metal shop. We built a structural steel body inside of that and planted with 750 pounds of concrete,” Kenney said.

Kenney and McKenzie say they decided to come forward so people know the monolith is an act of love and not violence. The group hopes this monolith will stay up a bit longer and inspire people to visit the top of Pine Mountain loop to see it.

Copyright 2020 KEYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
The Panama City Commission voted to approve a letter of intent with Viking Cruises Tuesday.
Local leaders say Viking Cruises could bring large economic impact to Bay County
Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
No one was injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Marianna.
None injured in Marianna shooting, one arrested

Latest News

Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in port blast
A series of crashes in California was caught on camera on Wednesday.
Video captures series of freeway crashes in California
A series of crashes in California was caught on camera on Wednesday.
Video: Dramatic series of crashes injure 3 in California
President Trump is likely going to find himself a defendant in several cases when he's out of...
After presidency ends, Trump faces high-profile probes
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Wisconsin courts to consider Trump’s election lawsuits