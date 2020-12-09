Defuniak Springs man found guilty of possession of child pornography

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Defuniak Springs man was found guilty of possession of child pornography by a Walton County jury Monday.

According to State Attorney Bill Eddins, Dean Alan Miller, Jr., 78, was found guilty of 19 counts of possessing photos which include sexual conduct by a child.

Miller was arrested December 11, 2019 when the Walton County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit conducted a search warrant at his home. The search warrant was the result of investigators receiving numerous cyber tips of someone uploading child pornography from the internet protocol address associated with Miller’s house.

Officials say Miller was then interviewed where he admitted “I guess I got bored” while discussing the images. A forensic computer specialist with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was then able to locate 19 images of children ranging from two to eight years old engaged in various acts of sexual conduct.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 16, 2021. Eddins says the maximum possible sentence is 95 years in prison.

